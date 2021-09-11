STASIS EURO (EURS) One Day Volume Hits $4.82 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $104.36 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00059706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00162411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00043175 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.