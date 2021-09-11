Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Steelcase worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,867,000 after acquiring an additional 896,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after acquiring an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 311,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

SCS stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

