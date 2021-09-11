Step Finance (STEP) Trading 65.1% Higher Over Last Week

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $26.29 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

