Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 220,439 Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,441,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO opened at $22.83 on Friday. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.36.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.