Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $350.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.49 and its 200 day moving average is $319.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

