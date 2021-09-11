Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after acquiring an additional 233,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

