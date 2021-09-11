Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $577,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $361.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.