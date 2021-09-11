STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.