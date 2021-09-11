STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 88.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

NYSE STE opened at $209.71 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $161.62 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

