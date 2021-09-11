stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $3.70 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,251.92 or 0.07162028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and $323.02 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,496.31 or 1.00200931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00915895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.44 or 0.00892940 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

