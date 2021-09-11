Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,496 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Steven Madden worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.