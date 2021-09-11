Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 230,000 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,746,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for 2.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,880,275. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

SCHW traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,650. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

