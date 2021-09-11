Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 52,000 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.56. 2,855,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,260. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

