Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Sells 600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average of $268.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

