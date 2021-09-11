Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $1.39

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Storj has a total market cap of $445.82 million and $33.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00003069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00163492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00043434 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,841,433 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

