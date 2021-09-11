Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Stratasys worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

