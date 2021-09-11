Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,611 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 6,517,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,845. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

