Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 37,032 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,671 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

