Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 8,575 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.59. 4,252,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. The company has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.