Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.70. 4,539,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,530. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.68 and a 200 day moving average of $341.11.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

