Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DOCU traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.15. 2,339,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.27, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

