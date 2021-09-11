Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,629 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.95. 3,178,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

