Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 145.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 268,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 77,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.14. 2,426,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.