Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.16 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $93.56 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00059227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043095 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

