Strike (STRK) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Strike has a total market cap of $172.37 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $58.05 or 0.00129414 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

