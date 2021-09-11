Strong Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Strong has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $482.95 or 0.01062992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $66.78 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00130459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00183123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,409.24 or 0.99947946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.67 or 0.07113058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.81 or 0.00908618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

