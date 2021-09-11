Substratum One Day Trading Volume Tops $878.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $878.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.