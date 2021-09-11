Substratum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,044.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00161715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043042 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.