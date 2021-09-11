SUKU (SUKU) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $406,927.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $107.28 million and $406,927.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001978 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

