Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Down 0.3%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.84. 6,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

