Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,062,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,901,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 83,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.14. 4,278,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,096. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

