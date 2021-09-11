Sun Life Financial INC Lowers Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC owned 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. The company had a trading volume of 714,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,780. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

