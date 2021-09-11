Sun Life Financial INC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sun Life Financial INC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after acquiring an additional 690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.30. 10,211,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,146,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

