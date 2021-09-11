Sun Life Financial INC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,547,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

