SUN (old) (SUN) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00068153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00129014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.