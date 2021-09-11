SUN (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00183100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,672.37 or 1.00044124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.90 or 0.07125396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00868010 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

