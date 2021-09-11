Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Shares Up 19.9%

Sundance Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 457,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundance Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

