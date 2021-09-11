Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

SNDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after acquiring an additional 64,366,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $10,237,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,289,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

