Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,642,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $12,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.