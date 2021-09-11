Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $74.92 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.92 million and $2.57 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.01 or 0.07245082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 630,615,346 coins and its circulating supply is 327,616,025 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

