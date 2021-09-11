SuperFarm Trading Down 10.9% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $159.78 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025962 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008787 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

