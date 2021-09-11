Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) & MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Head-To-Head Review

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Surgalign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.35 billion 4.52 $120.10 million $4.50 34.58 Surgalign $101.75 million 1.53 -$33.78 million ($0.51) -2.76

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSA Safety and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 2 1 0 2.33 Surgalign 0 0 5 0 3.00

MSA Safety presently has a consensus target price of $163.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.69%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than MSA Safety.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Surgalign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 7.59% 20.43% 8.76% Surgalign -8.55% -81.31% -31.47%

Summary

MSA Safety beats Surgalign on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. The International segment comprises of companies in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses incurred in its corporate headquarters. The company was founded in 1914 is headquartered in Cranberry Township, PA.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

