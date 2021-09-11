sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.61 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $256.08 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 256,034,162 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

