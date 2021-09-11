SushiSwap Price Tops $10.68 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $10.68 or 0.00023575 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $189.75 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 233,432,428 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

