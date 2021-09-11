suterusu Market Cap Reaches $19.46 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and approximately $166,927.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.