S&W Seed’s (SANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Lake Street Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.30. 204,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,189. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

