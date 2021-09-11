Swap (XWP) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $336,694.55 and approximately $291.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00066881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00182734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,434.45 or 0.99793905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.95 or 0.07122935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00853633 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,953,319 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.