SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

