Swerve (SWRV) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Swerve has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $17.97 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00163489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.01 or 0.00740033 BTC.

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,290,508 coins and its circulating supply is 15,123,989 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

