SwftCoin (SWFTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.51 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043655 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

